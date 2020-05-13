WATCH: Two New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With Two More Recoveries

Malta has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 508.

One of the cases is a healthcare worker at Karin Grech Hospital.

There are two new recoveries, the total number of recoveries is 436.

Malta had its sixth coronavirus-related death this morning in 53-year-old cardiothoracic surgeon and University of Malta senior lecturer, Aaron Casha.

The number of swab tests undertaken yesterday was 1,143 tests.

Malta has a total of 66 active cases.

