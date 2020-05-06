د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus In Malta As Four More Recover

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 484.

Four more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 407. 1,392 tests were undertaken yesterday.

There are 72 active cases.

Over 38,337 tests have been carried out on the island so far.

This is the third day since Malta relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions.

New rules have been put in place for both customers and shop-owners as the market begins to restart.

Customers are being urged to wear masks in shops, and a price cap of 95c for a face mask and €5 for a face shield has been introduced.

Tag someone who needs to read this news

READ NEXT: Maltese Nail Salons Install Perspex Glass On Work Stations In Anticipation For Re-Opening Day

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK