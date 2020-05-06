WATCH: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus In Malta As Four More Recover
Malta has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 484.
Four more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 407. 1,392 tests were undertaken yesterday.
There are 72 active cases.
Over 38,337 tests have been carried out on the island so far.
This is the third day since Malta relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions.
New rules have been put in place for both customers and shop-owners as the market begins to restart.
Customers are being urged to wear masks in shops, and a price cap of 95c for a face mask and €5 for a face shield has been introduced.