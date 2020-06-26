WATCH: This Ridiculous Video From A Xlendi Construction Site Gives A Whole New Meaning To Walking The Plank
A video from the sister island of Gozo has shown the lengths construction workers are going to get the job done.
One worker on a construction site near Xlendi Bay can be seen working on an upper floor. With the building being at least six storeys in height, workers on the upper floors place a plank of wood between two exposed ledges to pass between them.
One worker even pushes a wheelbarrow across the wooden plank.
The video then pans out to show the picturesque Xlendi Bay nearby.
People in Malta have practically become used to these types of risky manoeuvres, what with images of people dangling off the sides of buildings without appropriate gear to plaster becoming standard. Just a few months ago, a Maltese mother lost her life after construction on a nearby site affected the structural integrity of her home, causing it to collapse.
While it seems like the plank lasted long enough for the workers to see another day, videos like this show just how far Malta’s construction industry is ready to go to risk workers’ lives.