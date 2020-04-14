WATCH: ‘This Is Abuse’: Sudden €22 Price Hike In Medicine Leaves Maltese Woman Shocked

A Maltese woman has called out a massive change in price in her medicine after a product she buys monthly suddenly spiked by around €22

“This is abuse. This is the exact same package, same company, same weight,” said Rita Saliba in a live stream video. Picking up the two packages, she continues to say: “this is the one I bought last month for €2.60 from Mater Dei, and this is the one I bought from a pharmacy this week for €24.50.”

Rita laments to a sudden price hike for medicine she needs to get regularly, saying: “is there a need for them to make €22 from these pills that people need? M’hemmx tagħmel, you need to buy them anyway.”