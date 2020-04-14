WATCH: ‘This Is Abuse’: Sudden €22 Price Hike In Medicine Leaves Maltese Woman Shocked
A Maltese woman has called out a massive change in price in her medicine after a product she buys monthly suddenly spiked by around €22
“This is abuse. This is the exact same package, same company, same weight,” said Rita Saliba in a live stream video. Picking up the two packages, she continues to say: “this is the one I bought last month for €2.60 from Mater Dei, and this is the one I bought from a pharmacy this week for €24.50.”
Rita laments to a sudden price hike for medicine she needs to get regularly, saying: “is there a need for them to make €22 from these pills that people need? M’hemmx tagħmel, you need to buy them anyway.”
The issue of price hikes in Malta has been raising its head more and more as the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine enters its second month.
Politicians from both sides of the aisle have called on extra protections for consumers when it comes to essential goods as Malta’s standard supply chain is impacted by new restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus.
PN MP Jason Azzopardi has called out a price hike in common medicines like paracetamol – though Malta’s Consumer Authority denied this – and MEP Alex Agius Saliba said EU governments should be allowed to control the prices of essential food and sanitary products so as to prevent prices from skyrocketing.
“Abuse is always wrong but abuse in a situation where thousands of Maltese people are facing huge challenges because of a lack of work is shameful,” Agius Saliba had said.
As a consumer, Rita made it clear that she wasn’t blaming the pharmacists, with her anger and frustration aimed at whoever is raising prices.
Indeed, she explained that she usually gets her medicine from Mater Dei hospital, but since she didn’t need to visit this week, she ended up going to a local pharmacy – but was left shocked when she saw the price.