WATCH: This Documentary Captures The 22 Chefs Who Lived At Work To Cook For Care Homes In The Pandemic

22 chefs. 13 hours shifts. 40,000 meals a week.

Filmed by video maker Xav Nag, this short documentary captures the lives of 22 chefs who gave up their normal lives to prepare dishes, cook and feed some of Malta’s most vulnerable in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chefs sleep on make-shift beds within Malta’s Central Processing Unit, on rotating shifts of 2 weeks to prepare 5,500 meals per day for those living at residential homes, which have been closed off to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks seen in care homes beyond Malta’s shores.

Some of those working in the initiative shared their experiences on the sacrifices they made in the pandemic.

“The whole situation changed our lives, from simply coming to work, we ended up living here,” general manager at CareEssense Kevin Debattista said in the video.

“It was hard to leave our families at home but it gave us such a good feeling too because we bonded with our colleagues, now we’re each other’s second family,” chef Earl Mallia said.