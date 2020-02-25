WATCH: Thermal Scanners Installed At Malta International Airport As Coronavirus Precautions Are Stepped Up

This comes after the government announced that it would be increasing health oversight in the airport as well as the cruise liner terminal in the Grand Harbour and the catamaran terminals in Marsa.

Thermal scanners have been installed in Malta International Airport as precautions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus to the island are increased.

This comes as the coronavirus claims its seven victim in neighbouring Italy, with over 229 confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

The scanners measure a person’s body temperature, and any individuals seen to be suffering from a fever is then approached by health authorities and a mouth swab test is administered on the person. This can determine whether the person is suffering from the coronavirus.

New signs and posters have been placed around Malta’s airport informing passengers about being potentially tested.

Since the increased precautions were put in place, 44 patients suffering from respiratory-related illnesses in Mater Dei were tested for the coronavirus. None of these were found to be infected.

