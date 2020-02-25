د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Thermal Scanners Installed At Malta International Airport As Coronavirus Precautions Are Stepped Up

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Thermal scanners have been installed in Malta International Airport as precautions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus to the island are increased.

Two screening devices have now been set up in the arrivals walkway of the airport and can be seen functioning in a video released by authorities.

This comes after the government announced that it would be increasing health oversight in the airport as well as the cruise liner terminal in the Grand Harbour and the catamaran terminals in Marsa.

Thermal scanners at MIA

Posted by Central Procurement and Supplies Unit on Monday, February 24, 2020

This comes as the coronavirus claims its seven victim in neighbouring Italy, with over 229 confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

The scanners measure a person’s body temperature, and any individuals seen to be suffering from a fever is then approached by health authorities and a mouth swab test is administered on the person. This can determine whether the person is suffering from the coronavirus.

New signs and posters have been placed around Malta’s airport informing passengers about being potentially tested.

Since the increased precautions were put in place, 44 patients suffering from respiratory-related illnesses in Mater Dei were tested for the coronavirus. None of these were found to be infected.

Share this story to raise awareness.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Mellieħa Traffic Nightmare After Two Accidents On Same Road Cause Frustration And Delays

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK