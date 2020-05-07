WATCH: There Are Two New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, With Six More Recoveries

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 486.

Six more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 413. 1,022 tests were undertaken yesterday.

There are currently 68 active cases.

Over 39,366 tests have been carried out on the island so far.

Superintendent of Health said the situation is stable and urged the people to continue following directives to keep the situation under control.

 

