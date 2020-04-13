WATCH: There Are 6 New Patients Of COVID-19 In Malta, Ħal Far Open Centre Cases Continue To Grow

There are 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

There is one new patient within the Ħal Far Open Centre, which has a total of 23 cases. The Moroccan man was part of a batch of random tests conducted on Saturday.

The total number of cases is now up to 384. Three patients have died and 44 have officially recovered.

1,008 swabs were carried out yesterday. There have been 18,065 tests so far.

Gauci made it clear that despite the low figure, health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend, which has so far been climbing upwards.

This is developing story.