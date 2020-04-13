WATCH: There Are 6 New Patients Of COVID-19 In Malta, Ħal Far Open Centre Cases Continue To Grow
There are 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.
There is one new patient within the Ħal Far Open Centre, which has a total of 23 cases. The Moroccan man was part of a batch of random tests conducted on Saturday.
The total number of cases is now up to 384. Three patients have died and 44 have officially recovered.
1,008 swabs were carried out yesterday. There have been 18,065 tests so far.
Gauci made it clear that despite the low figure, health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend, which has so far been climbing upwards.
This is developing story.
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.
Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.
