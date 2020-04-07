WATCH: There Are 52 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, Total Now 293
There are 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed in a press conference.
This is the highest spike recorded since the start of the outbreak. Before the largest increase recorded was 19. Fearne was still optimistic despite the massive increase.
He explained that the state had actually predicted Malta would reach this number last week. However, measures had prevented this.
Four patients are Gozitan. The rest are Maltese residents. Fearne said that not a single patient of the 52 was a resident from the Hal Far Open Centre.
The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 293. Five people have recovered.
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.
Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.
