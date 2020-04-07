د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: There Are 52 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, Total Now 293

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed in a press conference.

This is the highest spike recorded since the start of the outbreak. Before the largest increase recorded was 19. Fearne was still optimistic despite the massive increase.

He explained that the state had actually predicted Malta would reach this number last week. However, measures had prevented this.

Four patients are Gozitan. The rest are Maltese residents. Fearne said that not a single patient of the 52 was a resident from the Hal Far Open Centre.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 293. Five people have recovered. 

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Outbreak In Malta’s Open Centre Discussed On #CovidCalls With Home Affairs Minister, PN Spokesperson Among Other Guests

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK