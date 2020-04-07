WATCH: There Are 52 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, Total Now 293

There are 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed in a press conference.

This is the highest spike recorded since the start of the outbreak. Before the largest increase recorded was 19. Fearne was still optimistic despite the massive increase.

He explained that the state had actually predicted Malta would reach this number last week. However, measures had prevented this.

Four patients are Gozitan. The rest are Maltese residents. Fearne said that not a single patient of the 52 was a resident from the Hal Far Open Centre.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 293. Five people have recovered.