WATCH: There Are 4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, 8 More Recoveries Have Been Announced

There are 4 new positive cases of coronavirus in Malta, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Malta has so far confirmed 426 coronavirus cases. Three patients have died and 99 have officially recovered after Gauci announced 8 more recoveries this morning. 324 cases are active.

There have been 972 tests conducted yesterday, bringing the total up to 23,253.

3 of the cases where in Ħal Far Open Centre, which is now the country’s hotspot of the COVID-19 coronavirus after the number of patients rose to 37.

The vast majority of cases have only been discovered through random testing, and the figures are expected to grow over the coming days and weeks.

Gauci reminded the public to follow health directives and only leave their homes if truly necessary.