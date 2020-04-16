WATCH: There Are 13 New Patients Of COVID-19 In Malta, Putting Total Cases Beyond The 400 Mark

There are 13 new patients of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Malta has so far confirmed 412 coronavirus cases. Three patients have died and 82 have officially recovered.

There were four new patients art the Ħal Far Open Centre, which now has 33 cases.

Just over 1,000 tests were carried out yesterday. Over 21,000 swabs have been carried out to date.

The last few days had seen the daily number of cases drop. However, Gauci stressed that health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend, which has so far been climbing upwards.

More to follow.