WATCH: There Are 11 New Patients Of COVID-19 In Malta, Who All Contracted Virus Locally

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed in a press conference today.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 213.

All of the cases were locally transmitted. 659 tests were conducted yesterday.

Two new patients only discovered they had the illness following a routine test when they visited the hospital for an unrelated condition.

The youngest of the new cases is a 2-year-old girl.

Three people are in ITU. One person at ITU is using a ventilator but his situation is slowly improving.

The 11 new cases are a follows:

A 74-year-old Maltese woman, a 50-year-old Maltese Man, a 46-year-old Maltese man, a two-year-old girl, a 26-year-old resident of the Hal Far centre, a 28-year-old resident of Malta, a 24-year-old resident of Malta, a 31-year-old male healthcare worker, a 66-year-old Maltese man, a 40-year-old Maltese woman, and a 31-year-old foreign man.