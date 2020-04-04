WATCH: There Are 11 New Patients Of COVID-19 In Malta, Who All Contracted Virus Locally
There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed in a press conference today.
The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 213.
All of the cases were locally transmitted. 659 tests were conducted yesterday.
Two new patients only discovered they had the illness following a routine test when they visited the hospital for an unrelated condition.
The youngest of the new cases is a 2-year-old girl.
Three people are in ITU. One person at ITU is using a ventilator but his situation is slowly improving.
The 11 new cases are a follows:
A 74-year-old Maltese woman, a 50-year-old Maltese Man, a 46-year-old Maltese man, a two-year-old girl, a 26-year-old resident of the Hal Far centre, a 28-year-old resident of Malta, a 24-year-old resident of Malta, a 31-year-old male healthcare worker, a 66-year-old Maltese man, a 40-year-old Maltese woman, and a 31-year-old foreign man.
Two people have officially recovered while the majority are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital where they are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol.
Ten patients are being held at Mater Dei’s infectious diseases unit, two at the psychiatric unit, four at Paul Boffa hospital, 16 at St Thomas Hospital.
Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.
Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.
