WATCH: There Are 10 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, Nine More Patients Have Recovered

There are 10 new patients of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Malta has so far confirmed 422 coronavirus cases. Three patients have died and 91 have officially recovered after Gauci announced nine more recoveries this morning. 328 cases are active.

There were three new patients in the Ħal Far Open Centre after twenty random tests were conducted yesterday, the total number of cases in now 36.

Just over 1,000 tests were carried out yesterday. Over 22,000 swabs have been carried out to date.

Despite the number of new cases, Gauci stressed that health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend, which has so far been climbing upwards.

More to follow.