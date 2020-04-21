WATCH: There Are 12 New COVID-19 Patients In Malta And 24 More Recoveries

There are 12 new patients of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has announced, bringing the total number of cases up to 443.

The number of cases within the Ħal Far Open Centre increased by three and now stands at 43.

Three new cases are related to a single cluster of family members, while a further two new patients are also from the same family. A 32-year-old Maltese man, a 62-year-old Maltese woman, a 27-year-old Maltese woman, a 50-year-old Indian man, a 33-year-old Syrian man, and an Ethiopian national account for the rest of the cases.

Three patients have died. Active cases stands at 290 after Gauci revealed that 24 more people have recovered.

Over 750 tests were conducted yesterday, bringing the total up to over 25,000.

Despite the number of new cases, Gauci stressed that health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend.

She also stressed that despite recent positive news, it was important to continue following social distancing measures.

Malta’s R0 factor, which is the number of people each infected person passes on the virus is to, is well below the global average and now stands at 1.1. Gauci has suggested that some measures could be lifted if it drops below 1.