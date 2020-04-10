د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: The Latest Episode Of Basically Is Here And It’s Hilarious, Delicious And Just In Time For Easter

The lastest episode of Basically is here and it’s delicious, hilarious and just what you need to put you in the mood for Easter during these strange times.

Lovin Malta’s Matt Baldacchino attempts to recreate craft bakery Manouche’s take on an Easter essential, the figolla, all while sipping on Baileys… because hey, it’s the holidays and we’re all a little stressed right now.

How does he do? Well, pour yourself a drink and find out by watching below.

This episode (and Manouche’s figolla) was brought to you by Bolt Food, Demajo Wines and Spirits for festive booze, MZ Marketing for the ingredients and Fino for letting Matt make a mess in their showroom.

Happy Easter and drink responsibly folks!

Comments
