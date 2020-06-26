WATCH: The Incredible Moment Neil Agius Broke The Sicily-Malta Swim Record
Neil Agius has done the unimaginable and has become the second person to make the Sicily-Malta swim, smashing the previous record in the process.
Neil finished his gruelling swim six hours ahead of schedule, arriving in Balluta Bay to a welcoming crowd at 9.21am.
Video: Jamie Sammut
He first set out on his mind-boggling Meditternean swim yesterday from Punta Braccetto in Ragusa at 5.15am.
And not only did he become the second person, after Nicky Farrugia in 1985, to complete this remarkable feat but he absolutely smashed the record doing so.
Neil completed his 100km swim in just 28 hours and six minutes, a whole two hours and 12 minutes faster than Farrugia.
In fact, Neil technically became the first person to swim from Sicily to Malta, with Farrugia having swum to Gozo instead.
Neil swam for #WaveOfChange, an anti-plastic pollution campaign which calls on the public to gather three items of litter from the sea to raise awareness of the harm such neglect causes to our environment.
His remarkable feat will undoubtedly inspire people to take care of our environment.
Lovin Malta covered Neil’s incredible journey and a documentary on this record-breaking feat will be coming out soon.