WATCH: The Incredible Moment Neil Agius Broke The Sicily-Malta Swim Record

Neil Agius has done the unimaginable and has become the second person to make the Sicily-Malta swim, smashing the previous record in the process.

Neil finished his gruelling swim six hours ahead of schedule, arriving in Balluta Bay to a welcoming crowd at 9.21am.

Video: Jamie Sammut

He first set out on his mind-boggling Meditternean swim yesterday from Punta Braccetto in Ragusa at 5.15am.

And not only did he become the second person, after Nicky Farrugia in 1985, to complete this remarkable feat but he absolutely smashed the record doing so.

Neil completed his 100km swim in just 28 hours and six minutes, a whole two hours and 12 minutes faster than Farrugia.