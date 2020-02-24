WATCH: The Hottest News Show On The Maltese Islands Is Here – Lovin Daily Launches With Exciting Debut Episode

Lovin Malta just launched its new daily morning show, where we bring you the latest news of the Maltese island in bite-sized chunks.

The first episode of Lovin Daily premiered on Facebook at 10am and our hosts Johnathan Cilia and Paula Cauchi discussed five topics that have been on the tip of the tongues of all Maltese this weekend.

A racist cab driver. Carnival. Coronavirus. Pharmacies. Jake Vella.

There isn’t a topic we won’t discuss.

Lovin Daily will take place every day at 10am, live from our Facebook. But you can always catch up on everything we discussed later on in the day: