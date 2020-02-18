WATCH: Tense Video Of Woman Aggressively Hitting Man And His Car Leads To Calls Of ‘Double Standards’ In Malta

The tense video, which was being shared in private channels as well as by some Maltese Facebook pages over the last few weeks, shows a woman shouting at the driver of a car before opening the door and slapping and kicking the man.

A video showing a violent incident between a man and woman in Xlendi has led to a discussion on the various faces of domestic violence in Malta.

The man attempts to drive off, but the woman follows him while shouting at him, eventually smashing his car’s mirror off.

It is unknown what led to the incident, though bystanders who witnessed the scene can barely look away as the fight escalates.

“I bet you if he had got out and pushed her they would have taken legal steps against him, but she gets nothing,” one woman said in response to the video.

“I have no doubt that would have happened,” replied another woman. “She really must have found a quiet guy, she wouldn’t be able to get away with that with others.”

“That’s exactly it. She kept on going with it to challenge him so he gets out hits her twice and she can make his life a living hell,” the first woman responded.

“Amazing double standards! Because she’s a woman she can do what she wants and if the man went got her they would have made a show with him,” a man said.

“Yep – domestic violence in Malta, it’s not always the man,” said another person.

Malta is still reeling from the murder of Maltese mother Chantelle Chetcuti in Żabbar by the father of her children. Since then, more and more cases of domestic violence have been seeing the light of day.

What do you think of this video and the reaction to it?