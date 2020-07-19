WATCH: Strong Party Structures Is Why Leadership Election Brought Labour Together But Ripped PN Apart, Incoming PL Deputy Leader Says

A change in leadership ripped the Nationalist Party apart, culminating in a crisis that has grabbed Malta’s attention. Meanwhile, the party’s lifelong opponents, the Labour Party, have emerged from the worst political crisis the country has ever seen and the ensuing leadership election seemingly stronger than ever.

For the Labour Party’s incoming Deputy Leader Daniel Micallef the difference between the two parties is clear: strong party structures have allowed them to weather the storm.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a difference in culture, but the preamble in my reform outlines that the Labour Party is a strong party.”

“By strong, I’m not referring to surveys or electoral results. I’m referring to structures, to activists. I think one of the main difference is that the Labour Party has always managed to keep strong in terms of activism and discipline.”

Micallef pointed to the separate leadership elections of the parties to highlight the difference. He said that the Labour Party was able to use its activists and structures to put forward a leadership campaign that was efficient, inclusive, and had little bad blood.

“Our aim was for every person in Malta and abroad to be interested and feel like he or she is literally in the counting hall.”

“We were fully conscious of the huge responsibility we had open us. We were not just electing a Labour Leader but also the next Prime Minister and we had to keep that in mind all the time.”

“What made Delia’s leadership very difficult was how the election was held. There were loads of allegations, voting by proxy, and infinite queues,” Micallef said.

He may have a point since while Prime Minister Robert Abela won the race without the majority of support of MPs, it seems the party has come together. On the other hand, the PN’s infighting has engulfed the party with the majority of MPs and executive committee members voting against Delia in a confidence vote.

David Thake, one of the MPs up against Delia, has even highlighted that the PN is a mosaic of people with differing opinions, ranging from the ultra-conservative to the ultra-liberal.

“If it loses part of this mosaic, [the PN] won’t be able to win an election because, unlike the PL, it doesn’t have a solid 40% base that will vote for them no matter what.”

