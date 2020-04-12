WATCH: ‘Stay Home And Stay Safe’: Deputy Prime Minister and Health Workers’ Message To The Public This Easter

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne joined health workers in a powerful video to send a message to the public this Easter: “stay home and stay safe.”

The video comprises those from different areas of the health sector at the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, including an emergency doctor, engineer, charge nurse and clerk.

The message was clear: Stay home, follow health directives and guidelines from officials so that we can make it pass this crisis.

“Enjoy this Easter celebration at home with your family,” one health worker said.