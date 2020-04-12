WATCH: ‘Stay Home And Stay Safe’: Deputy Prime Minister and Health Workers’ Message To The Public This Easter
Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne joined health workers in a powerful video to send a message to the public this Easter: “stay home and stay safe.”
The video comprises those from different areas of the health sector at the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, including an emergency doctor, engineer, charge nurse and clerk.
The message was clear: Stay home, follow health directives and guidelines from officials so that we can make it pass this crisis.
“Enjoy this Easter celebration at home with your family,” one health worker said.
Yesterday, police issued 34 fines for those caught in groups of more than 3 and one hairdresser caught “operating illegally behind closed doors.”
“Keeping our fingers crossed for tomorrow Easter Sunday,” the Malta Police Force said, sharing photos of officers overlooking two of the island’s most popular beaches.
Today, Fearne announced another 28 of Malta’s COVID-19 patients have recovered.
Malta currently has 323 active cases of COVID-19, with 20 patients confirmed yesterday afternoon.