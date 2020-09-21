WATCH SOON: Maltese Personality Reveals His Struggle With ALS For The First Time

د . إAEDSRر . س

Losing control of his hands and becoming a stranger in his own body due to a terrifying new disease – one popular Maltese actor reveals his previously-unannounced battle with ALS in a candid interview with Xarabank’s Peppi Azzopardi.

Showing his face for the first time publicly, the brave actor will invite viewers into his life to show what the reality of living with ALS in Malta is.

Up until a few years ago, most people had never even heard of ALS, a disease that slowly causes the death of neurons in voluntary muscles.

But with people like revolutionary scientist Stephen Hawking and inspirational Maltese activist Bjorn Formosa bringing the disease to the forefront of the public’s consciousness, more research is being done to discover a cure for the disease than ever before.

Dar Bjorn and ALS Malta have gone beyond the call of duty over the last few years to support sufferers in Malta – yet their struggles are still often left unseen.

Join us on a firsthand journey into how one of Malta’s most beloved personalities has come to terms with life with ALS.

