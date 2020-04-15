WATCH: Six New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, Including Three More Migrants From Ħal Far Open Centre

د . إAEDSRر . س

There are six new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta as confirmed by Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci.

Malta now has a total of 399 cases with three patients who have died and 44 that have recovered from COVID-19.

Over 20,000 swabs have been carried out to date. There have been 1,035 tests so far.

Three of the six new COVID-19 patients came from the Ħal Far Open Centre.

For the fourth consecutive day, Malta has confirmed fewer than 10 new cases per day.

This is a developing story.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.

