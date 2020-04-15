WATCH: Six New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, Including Three More Migrants From Ħal Far Open Centre

There are six new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta as confirmed by Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci.

Malta now has a total of 399 cases with three patients who have died and 44 that have recovered from COVID-19.

Over 20,000 swabs have been carried out to date. There have been 1,035 tests so far.

Three of the six new COVID-19 patients came from the Ħal Far Open Centre.

For the fourth consecutive day, Malta has confirmed fewer than 10 new cases per day.