WATCH: Simon Busuttil Recounts His First Chat With Caruana Galizia: ‘She Asked If It’s True I Had Cheated On My Wife With Another Man’

“I hadn’t addressed this rumour because I didn’t want to give the impression that I thought there was something wrong with being gay, even though it wasn’t true,” he said. “In politics, personal rumours are often spread around to deal damage and although this rumour wasn’t true, it kept spreading.”

Interviewed on Xarabank last night, Busuttil said this rumour had emerged from within the Labour Party to deal him a blow at a time when he was passing through a separation.

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil has said his first ever conversation with Daphne Caruana Galizia was when the now-assassinated journalist had called him up to question him about rumours that he had cheated on his wife with another man.

“She asked me if the rumours are true and I froze and asked her whether she was being serious,” he said. “She told me she doesn’t care about what I do in my private life but that if I cheated on my wife, then I don’t deserve to occupy my public position and she was going to write about me.”

“I told her ‘Daphne, isn’t it enough that I’m going through a difficult time? Do I have to defend myself against a lie too?’ She said ‘Ok, I understand’ and ended up writing that the rumour was false.”

“That experience showed me what type of person Daphne was; she wasn’t afraid of going straight to the point and her legacy will be how she expected certain standards from everyone who occupied public positions.”

Challenged by Peppi Azzopardi about the oft-perceived closeness between himself and Caruana Galizia during his tenure as PN leader, Busuttil responded that the late journalist often wrote articles which were critical of the PN but that he always respected her right to freedom of expression.

“Some people had come to me and said ‘I’m a Nationalist and Daphne wrote against me. Don’t you dare speak to her!’ I used to try and explain to them that Daphne was a truly independent journalist and that if you told her not to write about someone, she would write about him even more because she had that type of character.”