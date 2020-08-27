WATCH: Silvio Schembri Says 97% Of People Received Vouchers, Promises To Address Those Who Haven’t

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that 97% of people have received their government-issued COVID-19 vouchers and promised to address those who haven’t.

“More than 97% received their vouchers. We’re talking about around 450,000 people – so every percentage corresponds to a large number,” Schembri said.

“Next week we are going to be explaining all the details of what happened and didn’t happen, so that way we can find out what the reasons behind such issues were.”

Vouchers had started to be distributed last July and need to be used until the end of September. Schembri had said that up to €44 million is to be injected into the economy through this scheme.

However, with the deadline for voucher collection being next Monday, several individuals reached out to Lovin Malta detailing the hurdles they’ve gone through as they attempt to obtain their vouchers.

“The numbers are very big, we’re talking about 450,000 persons that received the vouchers,” the Economy Minister continued.

“So you’d expect that from 450,000 persons, you have some specific cases.“

“These are being addressed on an individual basis.”

