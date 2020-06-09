WATCH: Shocking Moment Mellieħa Building Collapses One Year Ago
Incredible footage of a Mellieħa apartment block collapsing one year after it happened shows the sheer speed and power with which the building fell.
The footage, which was released by TVM, shows what happened exactly one year ago in Main Street, Mellieħa. During the collapse, a 75-year-old woman, Maggie Smith, was injured during the collapse, with her bed left hanging publicly.
She passed away a few months later.
Smith was the only person injured in the collapse.
She was left trapped in a part of the building that hadn’t collapsed.
The building owners had to pay €73,000 in expenses following the collapse, and a beverage distributor lost thousands of euros of stock in the crash.
The Mellieħa collapse had brought strong emotions out, with another construction collapse victim sending a heartfelt message to Smith.
“So sorry you didn’t pass your last few days in your home surrounded by your surroundings. This makes me both angry and sad. But I am glad that I gave you hope in your last days,” Janet Walker had said.