د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Shocking Moment Mellieħa Building Collapses One Year Ago

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Incredible footage of a Mellieħa apartment block collapsing one year after it happened shows the sheer speed and power with which the building fell.

The footage, which was released by TVM, shows what happened exactly one year ago in Main Street, Mellieħa. During the collapse, a 75-year-old woman, Maggie Smith, was injured during the collapse, with her bed left hanging publicly.

She passed away a few months later. 

Smith was the only person injured in the collapse.

She was left trapped in a part of the building that hadn’t collapsed.

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith

The building owners had to pay €73,000 in expenses following the collapse, and a beverage distributor lost thousands of euros of stock in the crash.

The Mellieħa collapse had brought strong emotions out, with another construction collapse victim sending a heartfelt message to Smith.

“So sorry you didn’t pass your last few days in your home surrounded by your surroundings. This makes me both angry and sad. But I am glad that I gave you hope in your last days,” Janet Walker had said.

What do you think of this footage?

READ NEXT: 'If He Dies, We Won't Know': Maltese Families Left In The Dark On When They Can Visit Loved Ones In Hospital

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK