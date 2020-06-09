WATCH: Shocking Moment Mellieħa Building Collapses One Year Ago

Incredible footage of a Mellieħa apartment block collapsing one year after it happened shows the sheer speed and power with which the building fell.

The footage, which was released by TVM, shows what happened exactly one year ago in Main Street, Mellieħa. During the collapse, a 75-year-old woman, Maggie Smith, was injured during the collapse, with her bed left hanging publicly.

She passed away a few months later.