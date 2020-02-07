WATCH: ‘See The Truth For Yourself!’ Says Gżira Councillor After Court Rules That Local Contractor Did Not Try To Run Him Over

A Gżira local councillor who was allegedly nearly run over by a Maltese contractor has spoken out after a court ruled there was not enough evidence to prove that he had been physically threatened.

“This sends a bad message. The entire council has lost, and the courts have just stated clearly that whoever has money can do what they want, unbelievable” Jeremy Cardona told Lovin Malta after the ruling.

The case goes back to 2017, when Cardona had alleged that contractor Ivan Stivala had revved his car up and attempted to drive into him as he was crossing Belvedere Street in Gżira, just off the Strand.

Cardona says Stivala then reversed and said: “stay in the middle again so I can run you over.”

A protest was organised following the alleged attack, with various politicians expressing solidarity with Cardona.

However, a court has ruled that the CCTV footage showing the moments before and during the alleged attack did not confirm Cardona’s set of events.

The court said the CCTV footage gave “a clear picture of what exactly happened” and that it didn’t support Cardona’s version of events.