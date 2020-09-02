WATCH: School COVID-19 Protocols To Be Announced In Coming Hours, Robert Abela Says

د . إAEDSRر . س

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that health protocols for schools will be announced in the coming hours by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

“The health authorities are undergoing discussions to announce the protocols. Principally, this is a decision that should be taken from a health aspect. Let’s wait for Professor Charmaine Gauci to announce her decision, and you can pose your questions to her,” Abela told journalists.

“Professor Gauci should be announcing the protocols in the coming hours.”

Earlier this year, Education Minister Owen Bonnici announced that Malta’s scholastic year is set to kick off on 28th September.

A survey carried out by the Union of Professional Educators (UPE), Malta’s minority teachers’ union, showed that from 1,285 members, 87% would rather school return to an online learning system this September.

Despite this, Bonnici doesn’t seem in favour of online schooling.

“God forbid we find ourselves in a situation where children don’t go to school for a year, year and a half, or two years – that is a scenario no one wants,” Bonnici had told Lovin Malta.

What do you make of this?

