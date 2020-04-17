WATCH: Sandro Chetcuti’s Honda NSX Narrowly Dodges Oncoming Traffic During Easter Sunday Speeding Adventure

Malta’s traffic problem may be slowing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but eager speedsters still took to the streets on Easter Sunday, and it seems Malta Developers’ Association Head Sandro Chetcuti could be one of them.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta, shows Chetcuti’s Honda NSX whizzing past traffic along the narrow part near the close of the Coast Road nearby Madliena. The driver overtakes several cars and seemingly only misses an oncoming vehicle by an inch.

While Lovin Malta is reliably informed this car belongs to Chetcuti, the footage does not show who is driving it. The person who sent in the footage insisted it was Chetcuti. However, Sources close to Chetcuti insisted “he has many drivers”.

“I want to make sure that wealthy people who feel they’re above the law can’t do whatever they want,” the person who sent Lovin Malta the footage said.

Chetcuti was furious when asked to comment on the video, refusing to confirm or deny his ownership of the vehicle.

On Easter Sunday, a massive 64 speeding tickets were issued with one driver on the St. Paul’s Bay Bypass clocking 185 km/hr.