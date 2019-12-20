WATCH: Robert Abela Would Consider Cabinet Posts For Scicluna And Cardona Despite Vitals Criminal Inquiry

Labour Party leadership candidate Robert Abela would consider putting Ministers Edward Scicluna and Chris Cardona in his cabinet despite them both being subject to a criminal inquiry over the involvement in the Vitals Global Healthcare deal.

In a warning, Abela explained that since anyone could launch a magisterial inquiry, it would be unrealistic to assume that every allegation made should result in an immediate resignation.

After months of legal battles, Magistrate Doreen Clarke ordered an inquiry into the controversial sale of three public hospitals and the involvement of Ministers Cardona and Scicluna and then-Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Spurred on by activist group Repubblika, the three have been accused of facilitating a “coordinated” “act of modern-day piracy”, “corruption and money laundering, among other crimes” which saw Vitals Global Healthcare’s investors leave a debt of €50 million.

However, Abela still believes that the government should wait for the inquiry’s outcome before taking a position on whether or not the men should form part of his cabinet.

“Everyone can request to open a magisterial inquiry. The only two prerequisites that need to be satisfied is a person’s suspicion, and there is evidence that can be preserved,” he said.

“The magisterial inquiry will run its course, if the outcome results, then the political decision needs to be made immediately.”

“We cannot have a situation where whenever you have a person go in front of a magistrate, and in some cases, it has been the opposition and open inquiry after inquiry. Otherwise, it will never end, and we will end up in a situation where whenever there is an allegation against someone, they will need to resign immediately,” he said.

It should be noted that when it comes to Mizzi, who resigned as Tourism Minister in the wake of the current political crisis, Abela has said he would not reinstate him.

