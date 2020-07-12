WATCH: Robert Abela Vows To Obtain Largest Possible Budget From The EU

Prime Minister Robert Abela vowed to get Malta the biggest possible budget from the European Union during a political event at the Mosta Local Council.

“The good we did for Malta throughout the past seven years is our worst enemy when it comes to negotiating our EU budget,” the Prime Minister said.

Abela went on to say that the European Union’s reasoning suggests that when a country has done well for itself, it will provide less financial aid.

“We are going into a budget where the point of departure isn’t the best,” the Prime Minister said, “but that’s because of all the good that we did.”

Abela also commended Malta’s efforts to remain afloat throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Malta’s results speak for themselves,” he said. “This week, the European Commission said that Malta is the only European country projected to recover from the effects of COVID next year.”

