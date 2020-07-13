WATCH: Robert Abela Says Deadline For Missing Vitals Document To Be Found Is Today

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the deadline for the missing VGH memorandum of understanding to be found is today.

This comes after General Auditor Charles Deguara said that the document couldn’t be located during an investigation into the hospitals deal.

When asked about said document, Abela said “I cannot say how the document was lost, however what I can say is that after the auditor’s report was released, I gave a clear direction that the document needs to be found.”

“I made my position clear – the document needs to be found, and I gave them a deadline to find it by today.”

When asked who will be held responsible if said document remains missing, Abela said that he is confident that it will be found.

The MoU led to a concession deal where local hospitals were transferred to Vitals Global Healthcare. The National Audit Office has found that this MoU, as well as other evidence, showed there was “collusion” ahead of the deal, rendering the entire process “dubious”.

VGH had been granted a controversial concession for the Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital.

The company was forced to sell off their operations just 21 months after starting amid growing financial debt, which stood at €36 million by the end of 2017. Its CEO, Ram Tumuluri, reportedly still made off with a €5 million bonus.

Former minister Konrad Mizzi has recently said that he had nothing to do with the signing of the MoU, insisting he had no access to the document. He called on the government to publish the MoU, saying it was the Economy Ministry, then headed by Chris Cardona, and Malta Enterprise who handled it.

