WATCH: Roads Flood In Pembroke And Birkirkara As First Post-Summer Rains Hit Malta

Finally – the first rain after a hot and humid summer has hit the Maltese islands. And, of course, it just wouldn’t be Malta is a few roads didn’t flood unnecessarily.

Shortly after rains hit the island this afternoon, people took to social media to report how their localities had quickly become covered in water, with some footage and images showing just how some roads were ready – or not – for the September rains.

“Live from Pembroke! When roads turn to rivers! Take care out there as some low-lying areas are flooded!”

When roads turn to rivers! ????????⛈☔️⚡️????????

And it wasn’t just Pembroke, with a photo from Triq Bwieraq in Birkirkara showing how quickly it flooded after a bit of rain. 
“Flood warning – heavy to torrential rain with flooding in the usual low-lying areas is possible mainly across the central, northeastern and northwestern parts of Malta until later on this evening as slow-moving thunderstorms from across the Maltese Islands,” the Malta Weather page said.
Photo: Mary Ann Micallef

These are just the first rains after the summer, so who knows what’s going to happen when the proper deluges hit? But we can’t say we are missing summer’s insane heat, to be honest.

Did your street flood with rain? Post your pictures and videos in the comment section below

