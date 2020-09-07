WATCH: Roads Flood In Pembroke And Birkirkara As First Post-Summer Rains Hit Malta
Finally – the first rain after a hot and humid summer has hit the Maltese islands. And, of course, it just wouldn’t be Malta is a few roads didn’t flood unnecessarily.
Shortly after rains hit the island this afternoon, people took to social media to report how their localities had quickly become covered in water, with some footage and images showing just how some roads were ready – or not – for the September rains.
LIVE from Pembroke! When roads turn to rivers! ????????⛈☔️⚡️???????? Take care out there as some low-lying areas are flooded!
FLOOD WARNING! ????????⛈☔️⚡️???????? HEAVY to TORRENTIAL RAIN with flooding in the usual low-lying areas is possible mainly across…
These are just the first rains after the summer, so who knows what’s going to happen when the proper deluges hit? But we can’t say we are missing summer’s insane heat, to be honest.