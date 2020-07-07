WATCH: Rescued Migrants Allowed To Disembark In Malta After Seven Days At Sea

A group of 52 migrants who were rescued by a cargo ship two days ago have been given the go-ahead to disembark in Malta tonight.

Video footage emerged of Melita I picking up the Somali and Djiboutian migrants from cargo ship Talia just outside Maltese waters.

BREAKING: #TALIA52 disembark! Finally, after days kept in inhumane conditions on a livestock carrier off Malta’s coast, the people who called us when in distress at sea are allowed to reach land in Europe! We thank the #TALIAcrew for their humanity, solidarity and endurance! ???? pic.twitter.com/zaHqo3b3sg — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) July 7, 2020

“Finally, after days kept in inhumane conditions on a livestock carrier off Malta’s coast, the people who called us when in distress at sea are allowed to reach land in Europe!” said migrant hotline Alarm Phone in a tweet.

Talia’s captain, Mohammad Shaaban, has been housing the migrants in cages reserved for livestock after bad weather forced them to sleep on the upper deck.

Earlier today, MaltaToday also revealed footage of the rapidly worsening conditions on board the ship with the captain issuing an urgent plea to Maltese authorities to let the migrants in.

“These migrants are in very bad condition. These migrants are in very bad condition, this is an animal cargo ship. We need to help them…they need to disembark for health care, for many things, because it is simply impossible to care for them on this boat,” he said.

The migrants had spent five days out at sea prior to their rescue.

And after jockeying with other EU countries for the responsibility of the migrants, it appears that Malta has accepted their request to disembark on the island later tonight.

