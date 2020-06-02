WATCH: Red Electrick’s Pianist Teams Up With American Youth For Incredible Statement On Racism

As the world grapples with its conscience over the vivid murder of George Floyd by an American police officer, a Maltese musician has added some sombre music to put out a powerful statement.

Red Electrick’s Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur couldn’t stop himself from adding piano to a powerful sung statement by Keedron Bryant, a 12-year-old black American youth speaking out about his perspective.

“If you’re getting by thinking the current racism situation in the US is an external problem which is alien to you, bear in mind that you are indirectly contributing to the problem and allowing the current social and political climate which permits a bigger emphasis on who is right rather than what is right,” Monsigneur said.

Opening up in a powerful statement, he touched upon the sensitive topic of white privilege and what it might mean if all this talk about racism is making you uncomfortable.

“White privilege is a difficult thing to detect about yourself because you’ve lived your whole life with it and know no other reality.”