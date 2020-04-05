WATCH: Reckless Truck Driver Damages Several Cars And Endangers Public Safety On Busy Mellieħa Road

A truck driver has been taken to hospital after he rampaged through the streets of Mellieħa last night – colliding into cars, crashing into the front of a hotel and endangering the public.

The 29-year-old truck driver came to a halt after he veered into the pavement on Triq Gorg Borg Olivier. The driver’s reckless behaviour shocked residence in the area who made several attempts to stop him before he could do more damage.

The sight of the reckless driver making his way through the narrow streets of Mellieħa shocked many, some appearing emotional as a result of the damage caused.

The Civil Protection Department arrived on the scene and were able to pry from the 29-year-old who was stuck inside of the truck according to the police. He was taken to hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from slight injuries.

According to TVM, the large truck was involved in several incidents and damaged a number of vehicles, some of which followed the truck until it came to a halt. The truck apparently also lost a tire that was abandoned at the Ċirkewwa roundabout.

