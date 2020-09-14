WATCH: Ramla River? Gozo’s Picturesque Bay Falls Apart Following Strong Rains

Ramla Bay, which is found at the bottom of a valley on the northern side of the sister island, has practically become a river in its own right, with a strong current leading water right to the sea… and cutting a path through the bay itself.

One of Gozo’s most beloved bays is barely recognisable after heavy rains strongly affected the area.

In a video taken from the area today, passageways appear to be damaged and broken in some parts as a wide flow of water makes its way right through the middle of the bay.

Some people can be seen nearby – but while just a week ago visitors were happily swimming there, the scene is very different today.

And it wasn’t only Ramla – everywhere from Pembroke to Mosta to Birkirkara to (obviously) Msida were severely hit with rain today and yesterday. It’s really like the seasons aren’t seasonal and there’s no way Maltese authorities could have seen this coming…

