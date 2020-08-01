WATCH: Puppy Saved From Fatal Fall After Jumping From Naxxar Roof

د . إAEDSRر . س

A puppy in Naxxar was saved from a fatal fall by Animal Welfare (AW) officers and the Civil Protection Department (CPD) after jumping from its owner’s roof.

Luckily, the puppy landed on electrical wires, which broke its fall, thus buying the AW and CPD precious time.

AW officers left the site shortly after the rescue took place, due to the fact that they were called to a different site.

The puppy remained unscathed thanks to the promptness of AW and the CPD.

