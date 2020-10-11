WATCH: Protestors Gather In Miżieb: ‘Frustrating To See Bullies Get What They Want’

Around 100 people gathered in Miżieb this afternoon to decry the way the public woodland, as well as Aħrax, was signed off to the country’s largest hunting lobby group.

Protestors staged a socially distanced sit-down in the woodland at the time and spot where the deal was originally meant to be signed, before it was pushed forward and signed behind closed doors.

“It’s getting a bit frustrating to see bullies getting what they want, getting land,” BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana told the protestors.

“I think it’s high time to show the politicians that in this country that there aren’t only hunters and people who want to make money out of land, but that there are also people like you and me who want to enjoy nature, which is the only thing we can do without paying any money.”