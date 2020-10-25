د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Protest Held Outside Maltese Parliament Against Police Brutality In Nigeria

Members of Malta’s Nigerian community held a protest outside parliament in Valletta today in a demonstration condemning police brutality in the African state.

“End police brutality. End warring. End SARS. End bad governance,” attendees said outside parliament, with demonstrators wearing white to indicate that it was a peaceful demonstration.

A Nigerian police unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad or SARS has sparked global protests after years of alleged violent crimes against civilians.

The youth-led protests in Nigeria and beyond began after a video went viral showing a SARS officer allegedly killing a young man in broad daylight.

Protesters are demanding an end to police brutality, the disbandment of the police unit and for those officers who committed violence to be held accountable by the state. They are also calling for better governance in Nigeria.

Lovin Malta spoke to one Nigerian youth who attended the protest about how he had to flee his homeland after his father was killed at a protest against police brutality three years ago.

Do you support these protests?

