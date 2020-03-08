WATCH: Pro-Choice And Pro-Life Activists March Side By Side In Valletta For Women’s Day Demonstration

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Valletta for a demonstration marking International Women’s Day – and it brought together some activist factions that you don’t often see together in Malta, or, indeed, the world.

Pro-choice activists walked shoulder to shoulder with pro-life activists in a diverse crowd marching together behind a banner saying ‘All different, same struggle’.

Women ranging from the young to the elderly held up placards and chanted slogans as the group walked through the main Valletta thoroughfare of Republic Street.

The crowd chanted ‘M’aħniex ġisem għandna isem‘ (we aren’t just bodies, we have a name) as they marched through the streets.

Various placards were on display, with one saying “women’s rights are human’s rights” as well as “we are growing up to be the men we were expected to marry’.