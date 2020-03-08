WATCH: Pro-Choice And Pro-Life Activists March Side By Side In Valletta For Women’s Day Demonstration
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Valletta for a demonstration marking International Women’s Day – and it brought together some activist factions that you don’t often see together in Malta, or, indeed, the world.
Pro-choice activists walked shoulder to shoulder with pro-life activists in a diverse crowd marching together behind a banner saying ‘All different, same struggle’.
Women ranging from the young to the elderly held up placards and chanted slogans as the group walked through the main Valletta thoroughfare of Republic Street.
The crowd chanted ‘M’aħniex ġisem għandna isem‘ (we aren’t just bodies, we have a name) as they marched through the streets.
Various placards were on display, with one saying “women’s rights are human’s rights” as well as “we are growing up to be the men we were expected to marry’.
The demonstration, which was organised by Moviment Graffitti, Women’s Rights Foundation and other groups, marked International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on the 8th of March.
The march led to Castille, where a number of speakers noted the differences between various individuals in the march, and that “they may also frame our collective political struggle”.
A number of activists even performed a Maltese version of the Chilean protest chant ‘The Rapist Is You!’, which has been replicated around the world, near the Office of the Prime Minister in Castille.