WATCH: Prime Ministerial Hopeful Fearne Completely Dodges Questions On Plan To Address Growing Crisis In Malta’s Migrant Centres

Prime Ministerial hopeful Chris Fearne refused to say what he planned to do to address the growing crisis in Malta’s open and closed centres, despite the alarming regularity of fires, protests, and riots in the buildings.

Fearne spoke to Lovin Malta during an appearance outside the Marsa open centre after a fire broke out earlier in the day, creating a massive plume of smoke.

His comments focused squarely on today’s incident, saying that it was too early to say whether the fire that reportedly engulfed two floors formed part of some sort of demonstration.

However, Fearne was repeatedly reminded that only yesterday a protest broke out at the Ħal Safi open centre (one of many over the last few months) resulting in the arrest and charge of 24 people.

Meanwhile, just over two months ago another protest at the Ħal Far centre shocked parts of the nation after a number of cars were burned and several rooms were ransacked, with some officers involved saying they had seriously feared for themselves.

Back then, a number of workers at the open centres called for a meeting with Home Affairs Minister Michae Farrugia after raising serious concerns that the centres are worryingly under-resourced and under-funded.