WATCH: Prime Minister Robert Abela Calls Press Conference Amid Major COVID-19 Spike

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela has just called a press conference amid fresh concerns of the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic following as recent spike.

Malta has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent days, with a record 122 new cases confirmed today, along with 36 new recoveries. There have also been a number of fatalities in recent weeks, the total number of deaths stands at 45.

Health professionals have flagged a growing strain on the public health services and there have been prolonged delays in testing and contact tracing.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that new measures to contain the spread would be announced. So far, Abela has said that there would an increased level of police presence on the street to maintain regulations.

Until now, Abela has been reluctant to reinstate stringent measures, insisting that there should be a balance between health and the economy.

