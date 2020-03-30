WATCH: Prime Minister Draws Parallels Between Malta’s Struggles In 1979 And Today During Freedom Day Eve Speech

د . إAEDSRر . س

Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed the nation on the eve of Freedom Day and drew parallels between the struggles of 1979 and the present day COVID-19 pandemic.

“People celebrated even though some were out of work. It is not easy to do. But our forefathers understood that our country had to move on, freed from the chains of the past,” he said.

“Above all, what we achieved was possible because the Maltese and Gozitan people believed in themselves and did not give up.”

Abela stressed the importance of coming together as one nation and to forget about ‘red and blue’ during trying times such as the one we are currently going through as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also urged people to redefine their values and prioritise ‘honesty, integrity, family, gentleness and altruism.’

“This is the modern freedom we are currently fighting for, freedom from a pandemic. As soon as we achieve that, we can continue to achieve more for our country,” he said.

“I have great courage because I believe fully in our people. I am convinced that from this moment of collective sacrifice we will emerge victorious.”

“I am so proud of the Maltese and Gozitans,” he ended.

Freedom Day is a Maltese national holiday celebrated annually on 31 March – the anniversary of the withdrawal of British troops and the Royal Navy from the country in 1979.

