WATCH: ‘Previous PN Administrations Have Asked Adrian Delia To Contest, What’s The Problem Now?’ Arrigo Asks

PN Leader Adrian Delia was asked by previous administrations of the party to contest in several elections, PN Deputy Leader for Party Affairs Robert Arrigo has revealed in staunch defence of the embattled leader.

“He was asked to contest in the general election, the MEP election, and the local council election. What’s the problem now?” Arrigo told Lovin Malta in an interview.

“I was someone who did not vote for Adrian Delia. Only when you know him closely can you appreciate what his qualities are. He’s very humane and intelligent. He’s not a politician of the typical political scene,” he added.

Delia is facing significant political pressure once again after claims that he accepted a €250,000 bribe from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to ensure MEP David Casa was not re-elected in 2019. The Times of Malta has also uncovered WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech before the latter’s arrest but after 17 Black was revealed.

Delia has denied any wrongdoing

Arrigo, who was speaking before the Times of Malta story was released this weekend, insisted he would wait for the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry on the bribe before calling for Delia’s resignation.

Asked whether this presented a hypocritical platform for the PN, given their vociferous calls for the resignation of Labour Party members, Arrigo insisted the situations were entirely different from that within government where the entire cabinet was under investigation for misappropriation of funds.

“Hopefully, these inquiries do not take long so Malta or the Maltese people can judge,” he said.

Regardless of whether the allegations facing Delia are true, one thing is clear: the PN continues to perform poorly in the polls, most recently languishing well below the Labour Party.

While stressing the results were not good, a large number of people in surveys still say “they do not know” who they’d vote for, claiming that the Labour Party has lost some 25,000 votes according to certain polls.

“Of course, that is not news,” he said.

