WATCH: Police Yet To Identify Man Murdered In Santa Luċija Apartment But Are On The Hunt For Suspected Victim’s Housemate

Police have turned to DNA testing to identify the murdered man found in a Santa Luċija apartment, with the victim’s state of decomposition making it impossible to do so.

Speaking in a press conference, the police explained that the apartment belonged to Victor Mckeon, a 62-year-old man.

The police cannot as yet confirm whether the corpse is McKeon’s. However, DNA testing is underway.

A person who lived with Mckeon is yet to be located by police. Police were reluctant to provide a name, but the person living with Mckeon is a male.

The apartment has had its run-ins with police in the past. A year and a half ago, the police were called to the apartment to address an argument within its walls.

Police were called to the apartment, which is located in the Misrah Dorrel area of Santa Luċija, at 2pm after neighbours noticed they hadn’t seen Mckeon in over a week and that a strange smell was emanating from the apartment.

Investigators discovered drops of blood across the apartment, before eventually finding the corpse in the bathroom.

The exact cause of death is at yet unknown. However, the victim sustained heavy blows to the head and could have faced suffocation, police confirmed.