WATCH: Police Minister Ducks Questions Over Police Commissioner’s Imminent Removal Passing On Power To The Prime Minister

Police Minister Michael Farrugia avoided questions on whether he believed Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar should be removed after the contenders for Labour Party leader both indicated they would do so.

Rather, he passed on the power of appointment or removal to Malta’s Prime Minister, whoever that may be Muscat, Fearne, or Abela.

“I leave it in the hands of the Prime Minister to appoint the Police Commissioner and see whether he gets removed or not,” Farrugia told the press.

Both Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and MP Robert Abela have indicated they would remove Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar. The former said he would put Cutajar to a two-thirds majority parliamentary (of which he is highly unlikely to pass) vote, while the latter said he would flat out remove him.

However, Farrugia passed on the power to comment on Malta’s police commissioner to whoever the Prime Minister may be. It would appear that Farrugia’s statement at least seems to show that regardless of the ministry, it is the Prime Minister who acts as the grand appointee.

He instead focused on praising Malta’s police force and their work with Europol to uncover some of the people involved with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Regardless of Farrugia’s position, Commissioner Cutajar’s days are numbered despite the Police Union backing him, with the new leader taking over on 12th January.

Both Fearne and Abela have both said they are looking to open a new chapter should they get elected, and government critics will never forget Cutajar’s infamous fenkata visit during the Egrant saga and perceived inaction over corruption.