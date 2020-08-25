WATCH: Police Locked In Shootout Moments Before Raiding Floriana Hideout Linked To Sliema Double Murder

A video has emerged of police locked in a shootout moments before they raided a Floriana hideout and arrested an Albanian man in connection with the Sliema double murder last week.

The footage shows a police officer in a vest and pointing his gun at a building while taking cover behind a car.

Shots can be heard moments later.

The shootout happened moments before police raided the building and arrested an Albanian national, believed to be Daniel Muka, in connection with the double murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski last week.

A Maltese man was also taken into police custody and is believed to have assisted Muka to hide after the murder was committed.

This is the biggest breakthrough in the case so far. Yesterday, police also discovered the vehicle used in the crime at a parking complex at St. Luke’s Hospital.

It is also believed that the murder weapon was found on site. Investigations are ongoing.

Tag someone who needs to see this