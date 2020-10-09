WATCH: Police Called To Disperse Rowdy Group In San Ġwann Residential Area

د . إAEDSRر . س

Police were called in after a group of people caused a scene among residential homes in San Ġwann Thursday evening.

At around 10pm, a verbal argument erupted between residents and people who were loitering nearby.

While there were no injuries and the people were eventually dispersed, a video sent to Lovin Malta shows how aggressive and tense the atmosphere was.

Residents can be heard telling the people to go away, with some concerned that the people have damaged some cars. It gets pretty graphic, with residents and people downstairs screaming at each other to fight.

Have you ever experienced anything like this? Let us know in the comments below

