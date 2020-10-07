WATCH: ‘PN Must Be Everything Jason Azzopardi Isn’t,’ Adrian Delia Launches Tirade Against PN MP

He called Azzopardi “a liar” who “fabricates falsehoods” with little regard for the people he harms. He pointed towards Azzopardi’s claims of meetings between Delia and Prime Minister Robert Abela in the months leading up to the election.

“The party has to be everything that Jason Azzopardi is not,” Delia said.

Adrian Delia let loose in his first interview since being ousted as PN leader, launching a tirade against internal opponent MP Jason Azzopardi in a Xarabank interview aired on Lovin Malta.

While stressing that as PN leader he held back from criticising Azzopardi, he claimed that the MP would contact party figures and call Delia “corrupt”.

“He would message people telling them that I have a business relationship with Yorgen Fenech [the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination],” Delia claimed.

Delia insisted that evidence will show that there was no wrongdoing in his relationship with Fenech.

Delia did defend Azzopardi’s record in other fields but continued to lay into him over his criticism of the PN leader.

“When Azzopardi was facing death threats, I was the first one to call him,” he said.

Delia and Azzopardi have had a strained and at times publicly turbulent relationship ever since Delia became PN leader.

During the latest leadership crisis, Delia outright said he would remove Azzopardi from the party if he won the leadership race.

