WATCH: PN Leadership Race Will Happen Last Week Of September Or First Week Of October, Adrian Delia Says 

PN Leader Adrian Delia let it slip a rough estimate for when the leadership race against Bernard Grech will take place in Xarabank’s first-online-episode aired on Lovin Malta.

Viewed by over 100,000 people, Delia told host Peppi Azzopardi that the election will take place sometime during the last week of September or the first week of October. Delia was meant to be answering a question about when he thinks the next general election will take place.

Surveys currently show Grech leading Delia with 63% of the vote. However, Grech, who insisted he was the underdog in the fight, said he wasn’t paying attention, explaining they were simply a snapshot of the moment.

Delia seemed to dismiss them, saying that the results vary according to his own survey. He insisted this was an indication that people were desperate for an outsider to lead the party and not members of PN’s political past.

Delia has faced significant pressure ever since allegations over his relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech emerged. However, poor performances in the polls have also played a considerable part.

It’s now up to the tesserati to either keep Delia on or boot him out and replace him with Bernard Grech. A leadership race was called after a series of votes among the PN parliamentary group, the PN executive council, and the PN general council.

Grech was selected as the solitary candidate to face Delia last week, with Roberta Metsola, Therese Comodini Cachia, and Mark Anthony Sammut making way.

Grech and Delia have faced a due diligence panel before the leadership race. Both insist they passed it with flying colours, with Delia saying he has nothing to hide.